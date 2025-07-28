Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $63.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $510,430.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,800. This trade represents a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,160. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,020 shares of company stock valued at $12,123,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 293.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 54.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

