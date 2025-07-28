TTM Technologies (TTMI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $668.42 million for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.490-0.550 EPS.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTM Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In related news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,091.50. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 24,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $749,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 173,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,780. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,226 shares of company stock worth $3,504,492. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 31,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 115,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

