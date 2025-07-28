Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TPC opened at $47.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.47. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $2,717,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 115,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,478.10. This represents a 39.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $5,340,464.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 4,570,985 shares in the company, valued at $187,090,416.05. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $15,891,651 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPC

About Tutor Perini

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.