Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $238.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

Union Pacific stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.29. 6,858,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 968,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $228,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

