Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at UBS Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $238.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.46.

Shares of UNP traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,850,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.02. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the second quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

