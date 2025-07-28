Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $277.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $277.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $224.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

