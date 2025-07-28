Union Pacific’s (UNP) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $238.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $224.71 on Friday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $988,822,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 27,502.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,133,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

