Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 538,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,036,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,118,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,250,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.2%

VIS opened at $295.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.02. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $213.26 and a 12-month high of $295.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

