Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Veris Residential by 11,246.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veris Residential by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:VRE opened at $14.65 on Monday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.06 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is -139.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Veris Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

