Verus Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. William Allan Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 37,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $193.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.77 and its 200 day moving average is $172.79.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

