Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 117,364 Shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 127.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,364 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 604.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $14.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. DXC Technology Company. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 19.36%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

