Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 135,308 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 1,067.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 135,308 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 821.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $13.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.17 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

