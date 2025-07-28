Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 232,918 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 223.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 232,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $288.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 254.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

