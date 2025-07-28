Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 54,061 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 107.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,061 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

CADE stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $476.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

