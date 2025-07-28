Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 132.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 112.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 135.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $238.76 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.46 and a 12 month high of $267.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $29,222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,307,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,381,276.48. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

