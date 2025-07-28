Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 54,437 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 629.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,139,000 after buying an additional 672,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intapp by 6,506.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,526 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intapp by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,701,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,077,000 after acquiring an additional 395,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intapp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays cut shares of Intapp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $321,247.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 437,885 shares in the company, valued at $24,990,096.95. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $283,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 857,250 shares in the company, valued at $48,563,212.50. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,913 shares of company stock worth $4,257,984. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $41.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.50, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.76. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.