Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $477.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $402.22 and a 12-month high of $531.79. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.93.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.88.

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

