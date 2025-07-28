Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $95,872,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 131,200.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 166,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,606,000 after buying an additional 166,625 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,587,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total value of $864,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,335,010.65. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $866,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,454,259.73. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed Announces Dividend

CHE opened at $469.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $522.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.31. Chemed Corporation has a 52-week low of $449.01 and a 52-week high of $623.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHE

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.