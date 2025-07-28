Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 290.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 400.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 123.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $109.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.