Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 119.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,465 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in IAC by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 282.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 1,422.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 426.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in IAC by 118.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.14. IAC had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

