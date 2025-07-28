Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 226.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,702 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in OneMain by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,779,000 after buying an additional 40,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Northland Securities upgraded OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

OneMain Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $59.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $60.33.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $261,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,045.47. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,446,250. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,190. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

