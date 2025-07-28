Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,115 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Life Time Group by 892.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Life Time Group by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance raised its position in Life Time Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $517,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 86,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,200.14. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 11,655,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $342,440,999.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,898,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,404,327.06. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,548,155 shares of company stock valued at $691,624,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Life Time Group Trading Up 0.5%

LTH opened at $29.23 on Monday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $706.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.06 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

