Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NYSE:OHI opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

