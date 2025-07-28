Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 110,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 56,138 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Down 1.5%

ALKS stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Alkermes had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alkermes

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.