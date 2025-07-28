Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 491.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bosun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 17.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR opened at $70.64 on Monday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.02). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

