Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 34,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24.

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

