Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 54,143 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 150.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,845,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,776,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,840,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,762,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 730,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 477,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 0.51. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.24%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.