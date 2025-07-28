Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 141.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $757,676.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,242.66. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $477,802.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 135,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,306.62. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,093 shares of company stock worth $6,989,688 over the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

NASDAQ Z opened at $81.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $89.39.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

