Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 177.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $50,368,000. Brickwood Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,783,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $18,802,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $11,010,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,835,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,940,000 after buying an additional 332,928 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 2.4%

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $315.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

