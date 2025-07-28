Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 79.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $170.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.99. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.70. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPAM

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.