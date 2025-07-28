Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,586 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,586 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 60.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 114,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.9%

NSIT stock opened at $145.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $228.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.