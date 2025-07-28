Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,668 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,668 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,123,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wingstop by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

WING stock opened at $302.01 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.86.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $3,373,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 517 shares in the company, valued at $141,177.19. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

