Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,901 Shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 815.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 2,663.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Navient stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. Navient Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. Navient had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Navient’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

