Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,713 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $101.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.75. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $424.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,500. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

