Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 2,028 shares in the company, valued at $73,494.72. This represents a 38.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingTree Price Performance

TREE opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $62.49.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.93 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

