Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,743 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 138,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -259.74%.

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

