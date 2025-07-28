Wealth Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Wealth Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 1,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $224.71 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.02.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

