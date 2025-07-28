Wealth Quarterback LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 108.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $193.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

