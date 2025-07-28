Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,615 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,730,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,758,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,641,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,697,000 after acquiring an additional 173,572 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,121,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,835,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,844,000 after purchasing an additional 174,341 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 101.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on WERN. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

