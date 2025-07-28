William Allan Corp Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

William Allan Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.7% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.77 and a 200-day moving average of $172.79.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.