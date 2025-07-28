Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 123.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $4,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,700. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of WSM stock opened at $181.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
