Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
Shares of WTFC stock opened at $132.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $142.04.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.77.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
