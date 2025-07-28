Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 382.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN stock opened at $109.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.02. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

