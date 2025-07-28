Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 29,161 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 185.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.07% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9,954.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $603.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 440.20 and a quick ratio of 440.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -151.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

