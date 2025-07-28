Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.18.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $71.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $120.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

