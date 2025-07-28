Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,609 American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,254,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,118,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after acquiring an additional 264,257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 62,545.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 148,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American States Water by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,924,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:AWR opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. American States Water Company has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $148.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 897 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $68,898.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,350.27. The trade was a 11.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American States Water

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.