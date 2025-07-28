Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

ALEX stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.01. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

About Alexander & Baldwin

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.11%.

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.