Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 16.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 7,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.2% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.57.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $165.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.54. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $166.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.