Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.2% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 38,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Morningstar by 31.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $278.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.57. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.34 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total value of $61,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,254.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $381,923.92. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,427,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,820,290.72. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,569 shares of company stock worth $16,333,474. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MORN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.