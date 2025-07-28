Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,178,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,644.1% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $210.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $207.21 and a one year high of $248.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.